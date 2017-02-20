Harris Teeter opening new fuel center in Triangle with discount gas promotion

Harris Teeter will be backing up traffic in Holly Springs on Friday, Feb. 24, as it opens its newest fuel center with an eye-catching promotion: 20 cents off per gallon of gas.
The Sunset Lake Fuel center is the second to open in the Triangle. The first was in the Harris Crossing Shopping on U.S. 1 north of Wake Forest.
The Matthews-based grocery chain began adding more fuel centers after it was bought by Kroger, which has long operated fuel centers and has been adding more.
Harris Teeter added its first fuel center to a store in Fort Mill, S.C. It now has 14 fuel centers in North and South Carolina.
The 20-cent per gallon discount is typical whenever it opens a new fuel center location. The discount will be honored in Holly Springs from Feb. 24 through 26. After that customers with a Harris Teeter VIC card will receive 3 cents off per gallon.
Adding gas stations is one way Harris Teeter is hoping to stand out from an increasingly packed and competitive grocery market. As Publix continues to add stores in the area and with Wegmans planning four stores in the Triangle, Harris Teeter is adding fuel centers and beer growlers to some locations.
Kroger Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman has called gas stations a “big win” for Kroger, in terms of bringing more customer trips.
Harris Teeter has more than 230 stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North and South Carolina and Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Comments