North Hills boutique seized for failure to pay state sales tax

Apricot Lane, a women’s fashion boutique located in North Hills in Raleigh, has been seized by the state Department of Revenue for failure to pay state sales tax.
The boutique, a franchise store that was launched in 2012 by franchise owners George and Carol Toulas, owes $14,671 in unpaid taxes for the period between June 1 and Nov. 1, 2016, plus more than $3,900 in penalties and interest, according to the certificate of tax liability filed in Wake County Superior Court.
The business was seized on Thursday by the agency, which followed up on Monday by removing all the property from the store. That property will be sold at a public auction that will be held next month or in early April “to offset the tax liability,” Revenue Department spokesman Trevor Johnson wrote in an email.
The boutique owners couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
