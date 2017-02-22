Durham’s new Popeyes restaurant is so busy, it’s slowing traffic on Guess Road

1:47 INC Research to bring 550 jobs to Morrisville

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

2:29 Cooper proposes raises for NC teachers

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

3:31 Wake announces 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car