Durham’s new Popeyes restaurant is so busy, it’s slowing traffic on Guess Road

People are excited – really excited – about Durham’s first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast-food restaurant. So much so that they have been willing to wait in long lines that have disrupted traffic.
The restaurant on Guess Road near Interstate 85 opened last week. It has drawn such a crowd that the thoroughfare has been turned into a parking lot. The traffic was so snarled, the city issued a traffic advisory and the owner had to hire someone to direct traffic, according to television station WRAL.
Durham Popeyes crisis: day 7. Will I ever taste your chickens again? pic.twitter.com/KjakJ5D7kQ— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) February 19, 2017
People have taken to social media to share their experiences waiting in long lines, as well as photos of the fast food restaurant’s famous fried chicken.
The family-owned restaurant hired traffic officers to make sure people can get in and out of the restaurant safely until the apparent excitement around the new franchise dies down, WRAL said.
I'm glad the Popeyes finally opened on guess rd in Durham, but every thing I've driven by it there's at least a third of a mile line for it— Andrew Pryor (@snoosnoo13) February 17, 2017
Restaurant openings of the rapidly growing company has created excitement and huge waits across the nation.
When a Popeyes restaurant opened in Calgary, Canada last December, the traffic congestion was so bad that families were trapped and unable to leave their homes, according to a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report.
Popeyes has been around since 1972 and currently has about 2,600 locations – a small number compared to a company like McDonald’s Corp., which had more than 36,800 at the end of 2016.
This week, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons announced it would buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion, with plans to accelerate the growth of the fried chicken chain.
