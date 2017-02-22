Triangle restaurants, hotels and spas ranked among best in the world

Triangle-area restaurants, hotels and spas ranked among the best in the world, according to the Forbes Travel Guide 2017 Star Awards.
The awards include a global group of the world’s finest hotels, restaurants and spas “from Barcelona to Bali to Bogota.”
The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary was the sole five-star ranked hotel, according to the list. The Fearrington House Restaurant in Pittsboro and Herons in Cary both ranked as five-star restaurants.
The Fearrington House Inn was the Triangle’s four-star ranked hotel. Carolina Crossroads Restaurant in Chapel Hill and Fairview Dining Room in Durham were the four-star ranked restaurants in the Triangle. The Spa at Fearrington and the Umstead Spa were four-star ranked spas.
The Carolina Hotel at Pinehurst Resort and Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club both were mentioned as “recommended hotels.”
Also representing North Carolina on the list:
Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville
Old Edwards Inn and Spa, Highlands
The Spa at Old Edwards, Highlands
Dining Room at Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville
Madison’s Restaurant and Wine Garden, Highlands
The Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge, Charlotte
The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte
Gallery Restaurant, Charlotte
BLT Steak, Charlotte
The Spa & Wellness Center, Charlotte
The Spa at Ballantyne, Charlotte
Sanderling Resort, Duck
Kimball’s Kitchen, Duck
Forbes Travel Guide’s scoring system uses a proprietary algorithm that weighs service at 75 percent and quality of the facility at 25 percent. Forbes inspectors anonymously evaluate properties against up to 800 standards in 162 destinations in 42 countries.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
