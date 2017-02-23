Top exec at A Southern Season steps down

0:30 Artist Mike Phillips Jr. can change the color of your shoes Pause

1:45 Make-ahead fried chicken

1:27 Sara Glines named publisher of The News and Observer

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

1:08 NC Senate committee votes to subpoena cabinet appointee Larry Hall

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville

0:12 Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan