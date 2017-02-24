Bone marrow drive today, Feb. 24, for Duke Raleigh Hospital CEO David Zaas

Friends and colleagues of Duke Raleigh Hospital CEO David Zaas are volunteering for a bone marrow donor registry today, Feb. 24, to benefit Zaas, who is battling leukemia and is enrolled in a clinical trial at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md.
The bone marrow match is determined by a cheek swab, to be administered at Duke Raleigh Hospital’s cafeteria and conference room. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donors will be asked to complete a registration on site, and are asked to bring personal identification such as a driver’s license. Donors must be aged 18 to 44, the optimal age for marrow transplant donors.
Zaas, 45, was named CEO of the 186-bed Duke Raleigh Hospital in 2014. He was previously a Duke University Department of Medicine professor, a chief medical officer and a medical director for lung transplantation. Zaas and his wife have two sons, one is in elementary school and the other in middle school.
Zaas had been experiencing flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath for several weeks, then learned the cause was cancer, according to information on his CaringBridge page.
“After 15 years of walking the halls of Duke as a physician, it feels really strange to be here as a patient,” Zaas wrote on a Feb. 15 blog post on the CaringBridge site.
Two days after that post, he was at Johns Hopkins University for a clinical trial using personalized gene therapy. He continued experiencing high fevers, chest pain and shortness of breath, but those symptoms have abated.
Zaas posted his most recent blog entry Thursday. He said his leukemia is caused by a gene mutation and he would have to take the drug being tested in the clinical trial for the rest of his life.
“I am feeling very optimistic that we are headed to a cure,” Zaas wrote.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
Comments