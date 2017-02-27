BioCryst gains in 4Q sales from Peramivir flu treatment

Durham drug developer BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported a boost in fourth-quarter revenue from sales of its intravenous pneumonia treatment, Peramivir.
The company said Monday morning that in the fourth quarter it posted $9 million in sales, compard to $4.6 million a year ago. As a result, BioCryst's net loss dropped to $4.5 million, down from a loss of $18.1 million one year ago.
BioCryst receives royalty payments for Peramivir sales from Seqirus, its licensing partner. Seqirus is commercializing Peramivir worldwide, except in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Israel.
BioCryst develops treatments for rare diseases, including heredictary angioedema and infection by the Zika virus and other potentially fatal viruses.
