Business

February 27, 2017 9:18 AM

BioCryst gains in 4Q sales from Peramivir flu treatment

By John Murawski

jmurawski@newsobserver.com

Durham drug developer BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported a boost in fourth-quarter revenue from sales of its intravenous pneumonia treatment, Peramivir.

The company said Monday morning that in the fourth quarter it posted $9 million in sales, compard to $4.6 million a year ago. As a result, BioCryst's net loss dropped to $4.5 million, down from a loss of $18.1 million one year ago.

BioCryst receives royalty payments for Peramivir sales from Seqirus, its licensing partner. Seqirus is commercializing Peramivir worldwide, except in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Israel.

BioCryst develops treatments for rare diseases, including heredictary angioedema and infection by the Zika virus and other potentially fatal viruses.

John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

View more video

Today's Market

Nasdaq
Powered by Barchart

Editor's Choice Videos