Business

February 28, 2017 2:06 PM

Are changes coming to Neomonde? Founder teases surprise announcement

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Things might be changing at Neomonde, according to its founder.

Neomonde Mediterranean has locations in Raleigh and Morrisville. On Tuesday a video was posted on the Raleigh location’s Facebook page and Twitter account teasing a surprise announcement. Saleh said people should keep a close eye on the restaurant’s social media for more.

Neomonde includes the two restaurants, catering, a market and a wholesale bakery service specializing in Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine.

Saleh could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Today's Market

Nasdaq
Powered by Barchart

Editor's Choice Videos

Search Jobs

Enter Keyword(s)

Enter a City

Enter a State

View All Top Jobs

Powered by careerbuilder.com