Are changes coming to Neomonde? Founder teases surprise announcement

Things might be changing at Neomonde, according to its founder.
Neomonde Mediterranean has locations in Raleigh and Morrisville. On Tuesday a video was posted on the Raleigh location’s Facebook page and Twitter account teasing a surprise announcement. Saleh said people should keep a close eye on the restaurant’s social media for more.
Neomonde includes the two restaurants, catering, a market and a wholesale bakery service specializing in Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine.
Saleh could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Comments