Could the Colony Theater reopen? Renovations planned for seating, concessions

Is the Colony Theater reopening? More than a year after it closed, a permit has been issued for renovations.
The two-screen theater, at 5438 Six Forks Road was previously operated by Ambassador Entertainment, which closed the theater in 2015 as part of a consolidation and improvements planned for the Rialto in Five Points. Ambassador Entertainment also owned the Rialto and Mission Valley Cinema.
Ambassador had operated the Colony since 1994 but chose not to renew its lease in the Colony Shopping Center in 2015. Hobby Properties owns the shopping center and the building and property are valued at about $6.87 million, according to Wake County property records.
Renovations planned for the Colony Theater include $5,900 for “new seats and concessions” according to a permit issued by the City of Raleigh. No other details were listed.
The contractor on the permit was Macallan Construction, with headquarters in Georgia and a Raleigh office on West Morgan Street in Raleigh.
The Colony originally opened in 1972 before being taken over by Ambassador. The theater was best known for showing mainly art house and independent films.
Calls to the contractor were not immediately returned Tuesday.
