Sweet Tomatoes restaurants in Raleigh, Cary close

Sweet Tomatoes restaurants in Raleigh and Cary are closed after parent company Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp. filed for bankruptcy.
The Raleigh and Cary locations of the buffet-style restaurants closed this week, sending emails Thursday to people on their email newsletter lists to announce it.
“The Sweet Tomatoes stores in North Carolina have closed as of Thursday, March 2. We are sad to see them go and we will miss our gusts in the area.”
California-based Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp. filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 3 and received a court approval to sell its remaining holdings in January. The company said it planned to close about 30 of more than 100 restaurants.
The Raleigh location, on Capital Boulevard, and the Cary location at Crossroads Shopping Center, both were listed as closed online Thursday and calls to the locations were not immediately returned.
Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp. also owns and operates Souplantation restaurants.
