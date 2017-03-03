Sprouts grocery opening soon; Lidl plans fifth Wake store

The Sprouts Farmers Market grocery chain will open its first North Carolina store in less than 15 days, and another grocer has filed plans to start building its fifth location in Wake County.
Arizona-based Sprouts will celebrate the grand opening of its first North Carolina store March 15 in the Olive Park shopping center at Falls of the Neuse and Litchford roads. Another new entry to Wake County, German firm Lidl, has filed an application to build a store off Capital Boulevard at the corner of Buffaloe Road and North New Hope Road.
The 30,000-square-foot Sprouts store will open at 7 a.m. March 15 and include giveaways to customers, samples of muffins and coffee and 20 percent off the initial purchase for the first 200 shoppers, a release from spokeswoman Erin Miller said.
The company also plans to hold sales promotions and events the first weekend the Sprouts location is open, Miller said.
The store touts predominantly fresh, natural and organic products. The company also has vowed to donate unsold, edible groceries to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle through its Food Rescue Program, Miller said.
Meanwhile, an application was filed last month by Lidl (pronounced “lee-dil”) U.S. Operations for a 35,962-square-foot grocery store off Capital with associated parking, lighting and landscaping on a 6.17-acre site.
The location backs up to a neighborhood and sits in a residential area, across Buffaloe Road from where developers once proposed building a Walmart Neighborhood Market location.
Lidl is one of the biggest grocers in the world and focuses on low prices by buying in bulk and displaying its products on shelves in shipping cartons.
It has big plans for at least four other new stores in Wake County and has been holding hiring events across the Triangle.
In August the grocer broke ground in Wake Forest. A Lidl store near the corner of Old Wake Forest Road and Ronald Drive is also under construction.
Chris Cioffi
