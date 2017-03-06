Surgical robot maker TransEnterix posts small 4Q revenue

Morrisville surgical robotics maker TransEnterix reported a small revenue stream in the fourth quarter as the company looks to sell a third surgical robot in Europe.
TransEnterix reported $53,000 in fourth-quarter revenue, compared to zero revenue the previous year. The fourth-quarter net loss was $14 million, or 12 cents a share, compared to a net loss of $13.6 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
The company sold its second robot, called the Senhance, to a German hospital in February. The first Senhance was sold in Italy last year. The Senhance, formerly called the ALF-X, can each cost up to $2 million when fully loaded with accessories and features.
TransEnterix plans to apply for approval for Senhance to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year. Last year, the FDA rejected another TransEnterix product, SurgiBot.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
Comments