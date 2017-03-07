You can get free pancakes today at IHOP

Flapjack giant IHOP is giving away pancakes Tuesday and hopes that customers will donate to charity the money they would have spent on breakfast.
In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with select locations extending their hours until 10 p.m., a company release said.
In exchange, the chain is encouraging diners to donate to children’s charities including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! National Pancake Day® is 3/7/17. 1 Free Short Stack. Dine-in. Participation & hours varies https://t.co/U6W5sUR8wR— IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017
There are three IHOP locations in Raleigh, and locations in Durham, Garner, Cary and Holly Springs.
Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised more than $24 million for charity, the company release said. This year, it hopes to raise $3.5 million.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
