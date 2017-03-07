North Topsail Beach auction nets town $600K; still time to get a bid in

0:53 March 4 Trump rally in Raleigh Pause

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

0:11 Wake Forest High students chant "Bring Micah Back" to support suspended classmate

2:06 NC State's Abu: We see each other as family

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?