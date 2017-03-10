Rex and Wake Radiology will hike diagnostic prices, critics charge

0:53 March 4 Trump rally in Raleigh Pause

0:52 Coach K: 'I love Grayson'

2:43 A sub-freezing creation by Todd Dawson and his partner Chris Currier takes first prize at the World Ice Art Championship in Fairbanks

1:23 Coach K on facing UNC: 'If we're fresh enough, it will be a great game."

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

6:19 Roy Williams: 'A little more effort and a little more intelligence'

0:50 Duke's Grayson Allen on confidence heading into UNC game

0:39 UNC's Roy Williams calls 'BS' on Trump tweets

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals