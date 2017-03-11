Light snow possible overnight

Forecasters give the Triangle a 50-50 chance of light snow late Saturday night into Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a hazardous weather outlook for all of Central North Carolina early Saturday morning predicting a dusting to less than an inch, with more snow expected in the west.
The temperatures will be cold enough in the area to get snow, the Weather Service predicts. But, forecasters say, "Very light precipitation amounts, combined with very dry air in the low-levels and warm ground temperatures, will limit snow accumulation across the area."
Forecasters say any snow should move out of the Triangle in the morning, giving way to clearing skies and colder temperatures for the week ahead.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that crews will be out in to brine bridges and other potential problem spots starting Saturday evening.
In the mountains, forecasters say "a significant winter storm" will likely develop late Monday into Tuesday.
"Significant accumulations of snowfall will be possible during this time frame. Strong and gusty northwest winds will also overspread the area Tuesday into Wednesday in the wake of this winter storm," forecasters said early Saturday.
Comments