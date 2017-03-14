Morrisville’s Syncfusion plans 55 new hires this year

Business software company Syncfusion expects to add about 55 employees, mostly in sales and marketing positions, at its Morrisville headquarters by the end of this year.
The privately held company’s current staffing isn’t sufficient to handle the sales leads that the company is fielding, said Daniel Jebaraj, vice president and head of product development.
“Before the end of next month, we need to have 20 more people on board,” he said.
Syncfusion has about 85 employees in Morrisville after roughly doubling its local work force last year. The company also has an additional 700 workers in India, mostly software developers.
Last June the company leased additional space in Morrisville, roughly doubling its footprint to 22,000 square feet. .
“That’s when we went into high gear” on hiring, Jebaraj said.
Syncfusion, which was founded in 2001, produces and sells software development tools as well as software applications used by large corporations. Its newest product, Big Data Platform, helps companies develop applications to process huge amounts of data.
Syncfusion doesn’t disclose specific revenue numbers, but Jebaraj that revenue growth has been averaging 20 percent to 30 percent in each of the past few years. This year, he added, the company is targeting revenue growth of 35 percent to 50 percent.
Jebaraj said that the company’s product offerings have reached a critical mass, which benefits sales.
“As we’ve added products over the years, we’ve become more and more appealing as a provider of software tools to companies looking to standardize on one vendor,” he said. “It makes their life a lot simpler because it’s one license to deal with, one commercial agreement to deal with.”
“On top of that,” he added, “we’ve been very aggressive on how we price things in comparison to the rest of the market.”
The strategy calls for profiting from “an extended customer base, and not just from focusing on a few customers,” he said.
Syncfusion touts that it has more than 12,000 business customers.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
