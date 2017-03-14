Martin Marietta Materials could benefit from Trump’s border wall

The CEO of Martin Marietta Materials says the wall along the Mexican border that President Donald Trump has promised to build could provide a boost to the company’s business.
In an interview Monday, CEO Ward Nye told Bloomberg News that the Raleigh-based supplier of construction materials isn’t taking sides on whether a wall is needed, but the company has a duty to its shareholders and employees to bid on supplying materials for major construction projects.
“I think he’s going to build that wall,” Nye said.
About two-thirds of the border wall would be in Texas, a state where Martin Marietta is the biggest producer of cement, concrete and aggregates such as gravel, according to Bloomberg.
“If there’s any heavy-side activity in Texas, we’ll be a big part of that,” Nye said.
The Trump administration plans to start awarding contracts for building the wall next month.
“We are getting some early calls and indications of interest on that right now,” Nye said. “We’ll be one of the first people shipping materials to the job site.”
Nye told Bloomberg that the company hasn’t baked any sales stemming from a border wall in its 2017 forecasts.
Martin Marietta employs about 8,000 people, including about 1,000 in North Carolina. Last year it generated net sales of $3.58 billion.
