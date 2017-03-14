Martin Marietta Materials could benefit from Trump’s border wall

0:53 March 4 Trump rally in Raleigh Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:57 Cooper calls for cooperation: 'The people of NC are watching us'

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

18:42 Duke's Coach K: 'Another great game. Holy mackerel.'

0:27 McCrory says HB2 not about demonizing one group of people

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident