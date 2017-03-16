NC ranks 35th nationwide in health care quality

0:53 March 4 Trump rally in Raleigh Pause

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

2:15 Get your Ash Wednesday ashes to go at this Apex drive-thru service

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke