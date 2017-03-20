Sola Coffee Cafe to donate sales to Make-A-Wish in honor of 5-year-old leukemia patient

If you need a hit of caffeine next Monday, consider Sola Coffee Cafe in Raleigh, where your dollars will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Raleigh in honor of a 5-year-old leukemia patient.
The cafe also is celebrating five years in business by holding what it calls a “birthday party” that will include “lots of surprises” along with the opportunity for customers to make a difference through the donations.
“We wanted to express our gratitude to Raleigh by coming together and supporting a unique need within our community,” said Jeanne Luther, cafe co-owner. “We received a request of support from one of our Sola families and we immediately began to think how we could help. After meeting for coffee with Grace, we began to make a plan.”
Colin and Grace McNevin are Liam’s parents. They’re participating in the Trailblaze Challenge, a 26.5-mile day hike in honor of their son and to help raise money for other children to get their wishes granted by the foundation.
Liam has been receiving chemotherapy treatments at Duke University Children’s Hospital since 2014, when he was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocytes – a type of white blood cell.
“Saturday November 22, 2014 will forever be a day we remember as a whirlwind,” Liam’s parents wrote on their Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge page. “Our son, Liam, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just 4 days after his third birthday.
“Since then, he has endured numerous red blood cell and platelet transfusions, several rounds of chemotherapy and lumbar punctures, and multiple night stays in the hospital.”
Sola Coffee Cafe opened in March 2012. It has received several awards for excellence and recently finished a kitchen expansion to include a fresh juice bar, catering space and additional outdoor seating.
For more information on Liam and his family or to donate, go to bit.ly/teammcnevinwishes.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
