NC unemployment rate falls two notches to 5.1%

North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell two notches last month as the state added more than 9,000 nonfarm jobs, more than compensating for a significant decline in jobs recorded in January.
The state’s unemployment rate in February was 5.1 percent, down from 5.3 percent the prior month, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Friday.
The unemployment rate for February is one-tenth of a percentage point lower than 12 months ago but remains above the national rate of 4.7 percent.
The state added an estimated 9,100 nonfarm jobs in February, based on a survey of employers. By contrast, the state lost 6,600 nonfarm jobs in January.
February’s gains were led by a an increase of 3,500 jobs in leisure and hospitality service, 1,700 jobs in education and health services and 1,200 professional and business services jobs.
The information and financial sectors each lost 500 jobs.
“Unfortunately,” N.C. State University Michael Walden wrote in his commentary on the jobs report, “these are two of the highest paying sectors,” whereas the strong job gains in the leisure and hospitality industry “happens to be the lowest paid sector.”
The monthly household survey showed an estimated jump of 16,648 in the number of people employed in Febriuary. Economists give the employer survey numbers greater weight because it’s based on a larger sampling size.
Over the past 12 months, the state has gained nonfarm 76,800 jobs.
County unemployment rates for February are scheduled to be released Wednesday, April 5. The Triangle’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 4.7 percent.
