Fayetteville murder suspect arrested at Canadian border

A murder suspect described by Fayetteville police as “armed and dangerous” was arrested as he tried to cross the border with Canada Friday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Fayetteville police allege Jerome Wayne Jones Jr., 26, killed a man in a drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of Turnpike Road Wednesday.
In a press release, Fayetteville police say Jones pulled up alongside Jason McKnight, 34, and began shooting at about 5:45 p.m. Police allege Jones shot McKnight in the head. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died, according to police.
Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped Jones and an unidentified female driver at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Detroit, according to a CBP press release.
Jones told CBP officers that he did not have identification, but they took his fingerprints and realized he was wanted on an arrest warrant for the murder in Fayetteville, according to CBP.
Officers arrested Jones and the Fayetteville Observer reports that he is in custody in Wayne County, Michigan awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
Charles Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
