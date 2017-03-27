Cheers to the Heels: Carolina Inn offers new ‘TarHeeltini’ cocktail to celebrate UNC in the Final Four

Want to raise a glass to the Tar Heels? Head over to Chapel Hill for a new special cocktail.
The Carolina Inn is offering a new cocktail to celebrate the UNC men’s basketball team making it to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The “TarHeeltini” is a bright blue vodka drink served with a “dash of Blue Curacao” over rocks with a lemon slice garnish. The drink is on special for $12.
TarHeelTini recipe:
Vodka
1/2 ounce Triple Sec
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/4 ounce simple syrup
Dash of Blue Curacao
Garnish with a lemon wheel
