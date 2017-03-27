Business

March 27, 2017 12:30 PM

Cheers to the Heels: Carolina Inn offers new ‘TarHeeltini’ cocktail to celebrate UNC in the Final Four

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

Want to raise a glass to the Tar Heels? Head over to Chapel Hill for a new special cocktail.

The Carolina Inn is offering a new cocktail to celebrate the UNC men’s basketball team making it to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The “TarHeeltini” is a bright blue vodka drink served with a “dash of Blue Curacao” over rocks with a lemon slice garnish. The drink is on special for $12.

TarHeelTini recipe:

Vodka

1/2 ounce Triple Sec

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup

Dash of Blue Curacao

Garnish with a lemon wheel

