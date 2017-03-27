GameStop closing 150 stores, shifting focus

After a disappointing fourth quarter, GameStop reported it plans to close more than 150 of its 7,500 stores.
The Texas-based video game retailer has about 120 stores in North Carolina and 22 in the Triangle, according to its website. The company has not announced which stores will close or the number of employees that will be affected.
GameStop, which sells video games, consoles and accessories, reported that global sales decreased 13.6 percent to $3.05 billion for the fourth quarter. It saw sales of both hardware and software drop.
The bright spots for the company were sales of its technology and collectibles brands. It operates 1,522 AT&T, Cricket Wireless and Simply Mac (an authorized Apple reseller) stores. Those stores saw sales increase 44 percent to $256 million.
Sales rose for its Collectibles brand, which sells pop culture toys and apparels (think Pokemon), 28 percent to $212 million. The company added 17 Collectibles stores during the fourth quarter, bringing the total number of stores worldwide to 86, including 24 ThinkGeek stores in the U.S.
GameStop’s shares, which closed Friday at $20.70, was trading at $20.93, up 1.11 percent at mid-day Monday.
