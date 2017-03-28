Quiznos closes, opening space in heart of downtown Raleigh

3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath Pause

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:54 Guardsman: 'I knew when we found her, she needed to come home alive'

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

2:11 Failed dams caused by Hurricane Matthew threaten NC communities