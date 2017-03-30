Salvation Army opens a second store in Wake County

The Salvation Army of Wake County is opening a second thrift store to raise money for its programs in the county.
The store, in Eastgate Shopping Center at 4025 Wake Forest Road in North Raleigh, will open with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. Like the Salvation Army’s existing store, at 205 Tryon Road on the south side of Raleigh, it will sell donated clothing, furniture and other household items.
Proceeds from the stores support The Salvation Army’s food pantry, family shelter, community center and outreach programs for survivors of human trafficking and children who are homeless.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to open a second store,” Salvation Army Maj. Stephen Long said in a statement. “With two locations, all of our kind donors and shoppers will conveniently be able to donate their goods and support the ministry and mission of The Salvation Army of Wake County.”
The Wake Forest Road store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
