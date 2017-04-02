Aldi grocery stores in Raleigh, Durham to get $13 million in renovations

Aldi grocery stores in the Raleigh and Durham areas are going to look a lot different by the end of 2018.
The company plans to invest more than $13 million renovating and remodeling 12 stores in Raleigh and Durham, part of the company’s nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan.
That plan includes more than 1,300 stores to be renovated by 2020.
The new looks will modernize the stores and create a more “convenient shopping experience” with an emphasis on fresh items, including produce, dairy and bakery sections.
Remodeled stores will feature “a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy saving refrigeration and LED lighting.”
“It has been a pleasure to serve the Raleigh-Durham community for 16 years, and we’re pleased to invest more than $13 million in updating our Raleigh-Durham stores to better serve our existing and new customers,” said Krysta Cearley, of Salisbury, division vice president for Aldi. “We know there’s only one way to attract and keep fans: continually providing the highest-quality products, while staying true to what our competitors can’t match – everyday low prices.”
The Aldi on Raeford Road in Fayetteville will reopen after its remodel on Thursday.
While there’s a lot of grocery store competition in the Triangle, Aldi has seen significant growth in the past few years. Aldi serves more than 40 million customers per month, according to the news release, a more than 60 percent increase since 2013.
And Aldi isn’t only planning to improve most of the U.S. locations it already has. It’s also planning to add more stores – 650 across the U.S. which will cost more than $3 billion.
Aldi’s reinvestment in its stores might be coming at the right time since the Triangle anticipates adding a few Lidl locations. Lidl is a German grocer – one of the biggest supermarket chains in the world – and a fierce Aldi rival outside the U.S.
Lidl broke ground in Wake Forest in August, has plans for one Raleigh and two Cary stores and was considering a Clayton location.
