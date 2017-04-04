Raleigh’s Workplace Options acquires competitors in France, Belgium

Workplace Options, a Raleigh employee assistance company, has announced the second acquisition in its 35-year history with expansions into France and Belgium.
The privately-held company, which has 12 offices and 699 employees around the world, said Tuesday in has purchased competitors ICAS France and ICAS Belgium for an undisclosed price. Workplace Options provides counseling, attorneys and other services for employees through assistance programs sponsored for the workers by their employers.
Workplace Options is owned by Dean Debnam, a Raleigh pollster and political activist who also owns Public Policy Polling and Ultimate Products, a manufacturer of components for car washes. Debnam has generated attention by suing the city of Raleigh for imposing height restrictions that would affect a downtown building he owns, and for leading the political push to impose limits on outdoor dining that Debnam blamed on an increase in public drunkenness.
Debnam became CEO of Workplace Options in the early 1990s. The company is one of the largest employee assistance providers in the United States and provides services for more than 70,000 organizations in the world.
The company, which employs 403 people in Raleigh, has been expanding around the world for years, typically through hiring. Earlier this year Workplace Options expanded in Dubai and in recent years the company has expanded in Portugal, France and India. In 2006, Workplace Options acquired Employee Advisory Resources in the United Kingdom, the company’s first acquisition.
ICAS France and ICAS Belgium were founded in 1998 and 1999, respectively, providing emotional and psychological support for employees in those countries. Workplace Options said the acquisition will give the ICAS units Workplace Options’ 24/7 global clinical answer service and mobile apps.
