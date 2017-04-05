Capstrat CEO Karen Albritton announces departure

Karen Albritton, the president and CEO of communications agency Capstrat, is leaving the firm this summer. Her planned departure comes against a background of unspecified "staffing changes" at what is one of the largest and best-known agencies in the Triangle.
Albritton wrote in an e-mail that she has “shared with our team that I have decided to leave Capstrat at the end of June,” but gave no reason for her decision. Albritton couldn’t immediately be reached for additional comment.
Albritton has been the agency’s president since 2007, and at the outset of 2016 she took over the CEO role from agency co-founder Ken Eudy. Eudy shifted to the role of chairman at that time, but he left the agency at the end of last year and is now a senior adviser to Gov. Roy Cooper.
As for the agency’s plans going forward, Albritton issued a statement saying that Capstrat’s parent company, public relations giant Ketchum, “is committed to maintaining a strong presence in the Raleigh-Durham market for our employees and our clients. Since joining Ketchum, Capstrat has been able to expand services for our clients and resources for our employees. As we’ve done this, and in the course of doing business to meet our clients’ evolving needs, some staffing changes have taken place.”
Ketchum acquired Capstrat for an undisclosed sum in 2013. Ketchum is in turn part of New York-based Omnicon Group, a publicly traded advertising and marketing communications firm. Last year Omnicom generated $15.4 billion in revenue, up 1.9 percent from 2015.
Albritton’s statement said she is “excited about the direction that the agency is headed as Capstrat becomes more closely aligned with Ketchum South,” which includes Ketchum’s offices in Dallas and Atlanta.
She said that during her remaining time at the agency she’ll work closely with Jamey Peters, partner and director of Ketchum South, who will be “supported by Capstrat’s current senior leadership team.”
Peters couldn’t be reached for comment.
Albritton joined Capstrat in 2000. Previously she was managing director at marketing communications firm FGI and vice president and associate media director at McKinney + Silver, now known as McKinney.
Capstrat had more than 100 employees when Albritton became CEO. The agency’s client roster in recent years has included Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Deloitte Touche Tomatsu, Duke Energy, Lenovo, Quintiles and UNC Health Care.
