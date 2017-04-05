12 new Dunkin’ Donuts locations planned for NC

Twelve new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are planned for North Carolina over the next several years, the company announced on Wednesday.
Dunkin’ is partnering with two franchise groups that plan to open locations in the Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas.
New franchisee HARA Foodservice Group, LLC plans to develop four Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in Hickory, Lenoir, Marion and Morganton. Led by Roy Clark, the team's first restaurant is planned to open in 2018, according to a Dunkin’ Donuts news release.
Existing franchise group, Carolina Donuts, LLC plans to develop eight new restaurants throughout the Winston-Salem area. The team, led by Steve Galloway and his partners, recently acquired five existing Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the Winston-Salem area and operates 12 restaurants in Florida and Tennessee. The group's first new North Carolina location is planned to open in 2018.
"Dunkin' Donuts' growth would not be possible without our new and existing franchisees like HARA Foodservice Group, LLC and Carolina Donuts, LLC, who continue to demonstrate their high confidence in our brand and world-class support team," said Grant Benson, CFE, senior vice president of franchising and development, Dunkin' Brands. "As we continue to work towards our long-term goal of developing 17,000 Dunkin' Donuts in the U.S., we also remain committed to providing great products, exceptional guest service and innovative marketing to our loyal guests across the country."
There are now more than 300 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in North Carolina and the company is continuing to recruit franchisees in Raleigh, Jacksonville/Sneads Ferry, high Point and Burlington and Mebane.
