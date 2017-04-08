Delta customers continue to face delays, described ‘chaos’ at RDU Friday

Delta passengers again faced delays and cancellations Saturday as the airline works to recover from the April 5 storms that hit its hub in Atlanta, according to the airline. Delta has canceled about 3,000 flights this week.
The airline said it canceled about 275 flights Saturday, and at least half a dozen flights to Raleigh-Durham Airport were either canceled or delayed.
Passengers who tried to check in to Delta flights Friday reported long lines snaking through the terminal at RDU and some who did not have canceled flights were not able to get to their gates on time because they couldn’t check their bags.
Anneli Leander, of Morrisville, said she had tickets for her family to fly to Hawaii for spring break. She said they had to wait four hours to get to the ticket counter to check bags, two hours after their flight had left.
Leander described a scene of chaos Friday morning as she waited with her husband and two high school-age children, and shared photos showing hundreds of people waiting in line.
“I am shocked that a simple thing like a baggage tag would stop us from going,” she said in an interview Saturday. “Hawaii was, and is still, our dream vacation.”
She said they were able to get refunds on the flights and almost everything else they had booked for the spring break trip, and they managed to get last minute reservations to leave Monday for the Cayman Islands.
Delta’s Chief Operating Officer Gil West released a statement earlier this week, saying the Atlanta airport had almost an “all-day ground stop” Wednesday.
“Wednesday’s severe weather was unprecedented for Atlanta and the specific track and intensity of weather like this is often difficult to forecast,” he said.
The company is issuing refunds for canceled trips, but the airline has limited seats available to book people on new flights because of the busy spring break travel season, Delta said Saturday.
