Former N&O publisher inducted to NC Media and Journalism Hall of Fame

Former publisher of the News & Observer Orage Quarles III, along with New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and three others, were inducted into the North Carolina Media and Journalism Hall of Fame Friday.
Quarles served as president and publisher of the News & Observer from 2000 to 2016.
Quarles and Sulzberger, who worked at the Raleigh Times before joining the New York Times, join more than 185 others in the Hall of Fame.
The three other honorees for 2017 are eMarketer president Lisa Church, Bloomberg chairman Peter Grauer, BooneOakley president David Oakley. The five were honored at a gala Friday night, with proceeds going to support the School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
This year marks the merger of the halls of fame for journalism, advertising and public relations into one honor for the three fields.
