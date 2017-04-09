Teen asylum-seeker ID'd as suspect in Norway explosive case

3:01 Equality NC director opposes HB2 replacement bill Pause

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

1:22 Air Horn Orchestra protests HB2 replacement

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:01 DeVos promotes school vouchers during Fort Bragg visit

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

1:41 NC State's Deatherage: This is my comfort zone

2:57 Canes' Bryan Bickell reflects on his final home game

2:43 Cincinnati Reds baseball announcer Marty Brennaman calls some classics