Wells Fargo’s board takes back $75M more in stock from former CEO, community bank head

Wells Fargo’s board announced Monday that it had clawed back an additional $75 million in stock awards from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank head Carrie Tolstedt, as it released a report outlining its findings on a massive sales scandal.
In its 113-page report, the board blamed the scandal on the bank’s sales culture and decentralized corporate structure that gave too much authority to leaders in the community bank. Management was also slow to inform the board about the serious nature of the problem, including the firing of thousands of employees over sales practices.
The report is the latest effort by the bank to eradicate and punish a sales culture that pushed employees to open fake accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. The board had been expected to release the report Monday, about two weeks before the annual shareholder meeting April 25.
In September, the bank agreed to pay $185 million in fines over the scandal, which has tarnished the bank’s reputation, cost former Stumpf his job and spurred congressional hearings and new investigations.
The board said it has now taken executive compensation actions totaling more than $180 million, including taking back $69 million from Stumpf and $67 million from Tolstedt.
Tolstedt “resisted and impeded scrutiny” from risk management and the board and minimized the scale of the problem, according to the report. And Stumpf was too slow to investigate and did not appreciate the seriousness of the reputational damage to the bank, it added.
The report said that management did not identify sales practices as a “noteworthy risk” to the board until 2014, after a Los Angeles Times story on the issue. By early 2015, management told the board that corrective actions were working, the report says.
The board was “regularly engaged” on the issue in 2015 and 2016, but management did not “accurately convey the scope of the problem,” the report says. The board did not learn that 5,300 employees had been terminated over sales practices until the settlement was reached in September with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Los Angeles City Attorney, the report says.
The investigation was conduced by the board’s independent directors, with help from law firm Shearman & Sterling. In addition to taking back stock, the report highlights other actions taken by the board, including terminating Tolstedt and four other community bank leaders.
“The board has total confidence in management, and while this investigation has concluded, our oversight of the Company and commitment to accountability are stronger than ever,” chairman Stephen Sanger said in a statement.
The board is under pressure to show that it’s acting decisively. Last week, influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services urged shareholders to vote against the election of 12 of the 15 board members at the upcoming annual meeting, including Sanger.
That recommendation came after proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis suggested shareholders vote against six directors, including four who sat on the corporate responsibility committee since before a 2013 Los Angeles Times story first exposed the bank’s sales practices.
Charlotte is the San Francisco-based bank’s biggest employment hub, and the community bank is now led by Charlotte-based executive Mary Mack.
This is a developing story.
