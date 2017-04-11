Former Fresh Market CEO buys NC sporting goods chain

The former CEO of Greensboro-based Fresh Market has acquired Omega Sports, the sporting goods chain with headquarters also in Greensboro.
Craig Carlock, a Davidson graduate, and his wife, Kristin, bought the chain for an undisclosed amount. Carlock assumes the role of CEO of Omega, effective immediately, the sports retailer said in a statement this week.
Omega was founded in 1978 in Greensboro by local businessmen Phil Bowman and Thom Rock. Bowman and another business partner, Robert Hager, will remain investors in the company. Rock is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said.
Carlock was Fresh Market’s CEO from 2009 to early 2015. Under Carlock, Fresh Market went public in 2010. Last year, the grocery chain agreed to sell itself to Apollo Global Management for $1.36 billion. Fresh Market has six stores in the Charlotte area.
“In my professional and personal life, I believe in supporting local business development, so this opportunity with Omega Sports is particularly gratifying,” Craig Carlock said.
Omega operates 14 retail locations throughout North Carolina, including two in Charlotte.
