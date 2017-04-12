Triangle hospitals much safer than national average

Triangle hospitals nearly scored straight As for safety in a biannual report issued Wednesday by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit public interest health organization.

All local hospitals but one – WakeMed Health & Hospitals’ flagship campus in Raleigh – received an A in Leapfrog’s spring assessment. WakeMed got a B, and hasn’t been awarded an A since 2014.

Most hospitals in North Carolina earned an A or a B in the most recent safety survey. Eleven got Cs and three received a D.

Triangle’s A-rated hospitals are: Johnston Health in Smithfield, Duke Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, WakeMed Cary, Duke University Hospital in Durham and UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

The Triangle far outperformed the national average. Leapfrog graded 2,639 hospitals nationwide, of which the most common grade was a C. The Washington, D.C., organization said that 823 hospitals earned an A, 706 earned a B, 933 merited a C, 167 got a D, and 10 got an F.

Still, statewide, North Carolina was not among the top five states with the highest percentage of A grade hospitals this spring.

North Carolina’s worst-scoring hospitals were Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, Nash Hospitals in Rocky Mount, and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville – all getting D grades.

This was the first D for Roanoke-Chowan and for Nash. Davis-Regional received a D last fall, but had an A as recently as 2015. Nash had a C last fall and an A only a year ago last spring.

The Leapfrog patient safety grade covers patient injuries, infections and related hospital practices and procedures. The overall grade is a composite based on 30 measures used by national measurement and reporting programs.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is compiled from data issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement.

Triangle hospitals received top scores in a number of the 30 measures Leapfrog assesses. Only one local hospital, Johnston Health, had a low score matching the lowest score in the country in any single area. Johnston got a score of 5 for lack of specially trained doctors caring for ICU patients, where the average national score was about 43 and the high score was 100.

Johnston also declined to provide information in eight categories, according to Leapfrog.