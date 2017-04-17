Business

April 17, 2017 11:04 AM

NC is Argentina: If states were countries based on economics

By Abbie Bennett

If U.S. states were foreign countries based on their economies, California would be France, with the largest economy in the United States.

North Carolina would be Argentina, ranked ninth.

Mark J. Perry, of The American Enterprise Institute, analyzed the economic output (GDP) of each state and foreign countries with comparable economies to create a ranking. Each state was matched with the foreign country with the closest economic size in 2015, based on nominal GDP.

California, the largest state economy in the U.S., had $2.44 trillion in economic output in 2015, just slightly more than France, which had $2.42 trillion over the same period.

North Carolina came in at No. 9, matching with Argentina. North Carolina’s GDP was $506.73 billion in 2015. Argentina’s was $585.62 billion.

California (France) led the pack followed by: Texas (Brazil), New York (Canada), Florida (Indonesia), Illinois (Netherlands), Pennsylvania (Turkey), Ohio (Switzerland), New Jersey (Saudi Arabia), North Carolina (Argentina) and Georgia (Taiwan) in the top 10.

