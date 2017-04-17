Business

April 17, 2017 1:58 PM

NC town ranked in top 10 best small cities to start a business

By Abbie Bennett

One North Carolina town was ranked among the top 10 best small cities to start a business.

Wilson, about 40 miles east of Raleigh at the interchange for Interstate 95 and U.S. 264 with a population of nearly 50,000, was ranked No. 6 among the top 10 small cities to start a business, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

Rankings were determined by business environment factors such as length of work week, average growth in number of small businesses, number of startups per capita and average revenue as well as access to resources and business costs.

More than 1,200 small-sized cities were compared for the rankings.

The top 10 best small cities to start a business were: Holland, Mich.; Carbondale, Ill.; Springville, Utah; East Chicago, Ind.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Wilson, N.C.; Enid, Okla.; Rio Rancho, N.M.; Clearfield, Utah; and Cheyenne, Wyo.

No other North Carolina city appeared in the top 20.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

