NCAA to decide on which venues get sports championships Tuesday

North Carolina officials are awaiting a Tuesday decision from the NCAA, announcing which U.S. venues will host sports championships through 2022.

The state’s venues had been taken out of the running after the legislature and former Gov. Pat McCrory approved House Bill 2 last spring. North Carolina venues became eligible again after Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, facing a reported deadline, negotiated a compromise to replace the controversial House Bill 2.

In an April 4 statement released on the NCAA website, it announced the organization “reluctantly” agreed to consider North Carolina as a location for sports championships after the General Assembly’s action.

The organization will announce its decisions on the NCAA website at 1 p.m., spokeswoman Gail Dent said Tuesday.

Cities and universities in the Tar Heel state have submitted 133 bids to host NCAA events, television station ABC11 reports. Holding the tournaments in North Carolina could make an economic impact of $250 million, ABC11 said.

House Bill 142, repealed HB2, including regulations on bathroom access by transgender people, but restricts local governments’ authority to create their own non-discrimination ordinances through 2020.

“In the end,” the organization said, “a majority on the NCAA Board of Governors reluctantly voted to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina by our committees that are presently meeting.”

The NCAA reacted to the passage of HB2 by relocating championships scheduled in North Carolina during the 2016-17 academic year. The relocation in 2016 was especially painful for Cary, which lost the Division I women’s lacrosse championship, Division II baseball championship and Division III men’s and women’s tennis championships.

In its statement April 4, the organization also said that previously scheduled 2017-18 events would remain in the state.

Charlotte is scheduled to host first- and second-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games in 2017-2018. Venues in North Carolina next year will also be able to host baseball, women’s gymnastics and men’s golf.