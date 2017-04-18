Auto supplier Continental creating 160 jobs in western NC

Automotive supplier Continental plans to invest more than $40 million and create 160 new jobs over the next five years at its brake systems manufacturing facility in the western North Carolina town of Morganton.
Continental, a German company whose North American headquarters is in Auburn Hills, Mich., is eligible to receive up to $1.6 million in state Job Development Investment Grant incentives if it meets its job and investment targets, according to the office of Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Thanks to the generous support of the state and local officials, we are pleased to make an investment that plans to expand production of our latest innovative safety technology,” Samir Salman, CEO of Continental’s North American operations, said in a prepared statement.
Continental already has more than 400 employees in Morganton and is one of the largest employers in Burke County. The plant provides brake systems for vehicles ranging from compact cars to light trucks.
Salaries for the jobs that Continental expects to create will vary by position. The average annual salary, according to the state Commerce Department, will be $36,712. The average wage in Burke County is $34,645.
