Cary’s Relias Learning acquires a Morrisville company

Relias Learning, an online training company for health care professionals, announced it has acquired a small Morrisville health care technology company for an undisclosed price.
Relias, which has acquired a half-dozen companies since March 2016, actually purchased 32-employee Care Management Technologies last June but didn’t announce the deal until Tuesday. Relias declined to comment on the reason for the delay.
Care Management provides analytical tools that help health care providers and insurance companies provide better coordinated care for patients whot suffer from multiple disorders, such as schizophrenia plus chronic health conditions.
Care Management’s analytics provide “real insights that lead to improved patient care and measurable improvement in workforce training and management,” Relias CEO Jim Triandiflou said in a prepared statement.
Relias has about 580 employees overall, including 370 in Cary. Last summer Relias unveiled plans to hire at least 450 workers in Cary over five years, entitling it to more than $5 million in state and local incentives if it meets its job and investment targets.
