Two Triangle cities ranked among top 10 best job markets for new college graduates

Two Triangle cities are among the top 10 best job markets for new college graduates, according to ZipRecruiter, an online employment website.
Raleigh and Cary together came in at No. 10 on the list of 20 job markets. The top industry for the area was healthcare, the top job was registered nurse, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent and the median rent was $1,387.
To find the top job markets for new college graduates entering the workforce in 2017, ZipRecruiter used its database of more than 7 million jobs across the U.S. and analyzed: ability of entry-level college jobs, ratio of open jobs to the number of applicants per city. The study then controlled for any city with an unemployment rate above national average. The list includes cities in every region of the country, each with “a strong economy, low unemployment and a large number of entry-level jobs for college grads.”
The Western U.S. had the most cities on the list with eight. The South came in second with seven, followed by the Midwest with three and the Northeast with two.
The top industry in 11 of the top 20 cities was technology, followed by business in four cities, finance and insurance in three cities and healthcare in two.
The median rent in three of the top cities was less than $1,000.
The top 10 job markets were: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Kansas City, Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Indianapolis-Carmel, Salt Lake City, Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, and Raleigh-Cary.
To read the whole ranking, go to: http://bit.ly/2oWC6d3.
