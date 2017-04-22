Recall: Pieces of golf balls found in Harris Teeter hash browns

Pieces of golf balls have been found in a batch of frozen hash browns sold in North Carolina as Harris Teeter brand 2-pound bags of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns, according to a recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration.
McCain Foods USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall this week for the hash browns “that may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials,” the recall notice states.
The FDA notice points to a possible cause for the contamination: a golf ball, or balls, “may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product.”
Harris Teeter sells the hash browns at stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.
Another supermarket chain, Roundy, distributed the same batch of hash browns under its own store brand in Illinois and Wisconsin.
While the FDA says there have been no reported injuries from the golf ball-tainted hash browns, they could pose a choking hazard or cause injury if someone tried to bite into a piece of golf ball thinking it was just hash browns.
The recalled hash browns were manufactured on Jan. 19. The production code on the bag is B170119. The code for the recalled Harris Teeter hash browns is UPC 007203649020.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments