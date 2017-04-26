NC hog farm protection bill clears second Senate panel

A bill that would protect North Carolina’s hog farms and agricultural operations from lawsuits over smells and other nuisances cleared a second Senate committee Wednesday.
The legislation, House Bill 467, is expected to pass the Senate this week and go to the House next week for final approval. The House has already passed a similar bill, which limits the amount of money people can collect in lawsuits against agricultural operations.
Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a farmer who represents Duplin and Wayne counties, introduced the bill to protect hog farmers. The bill would have originally applied to existing lawsuits and would have limited the potential financial payouts from 26 lawsuits pending in federal court against Murphy-Brown, the state’s largest hog producer.
But the version passed out of the House earlier this month and by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday applies only to future lawsuits, not cases already in court.
Critics said the bill would disproportionately harm African-Americans who live near large-scale hog operations and are subjected to acrid smells, flies, buzzards and other annoyances.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
