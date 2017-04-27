Paragon Bank being acquired for $324 million in stock

Paragon Bank, which was founded in 1999 and launched an initial public offering last year, is being acquired by one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia in an all-stock deal valued at $323.7 million.
The deal, technically a merger, was announced before the markets opened Thursday by Raleigh-based Paragon and TowneBank, which is headquartered in Hampton Roads.
The sale price represents a 15 percent premium for Paragon shareholders, based on Wednesday’s closing price for Paragon shares.
Paragon has just three branches – in Raleigh, Cary and Charlotte – but has outsized assets totaling $1.55 billion as of March 31. By contrast, TowneBank, has roughly 12 times the number of branches – 37 in North and South Carolina – but just five times the number of assets: $8.2 billion.
Paragon originally operated under the name Paragon Commercial Bank and focused on business customers. But in 2013 it broadened its focus to include “private banking” for the well-heeled.
TowneBank touted the deal as enabling it to gain entry into “two of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States, Charlotte and Raleigh.”
The Paragon brand will endure, operating as a division of TowneBank, and will be led by Robert Hatley, Paragon’s co-founder and chief executive. In addition to becoming president and CEO of the Paragon division, Hatley also will be president of Towne’s North Carolina operations and will join the TowneBank board of directors along with Paragon’s chairman, Howard Jung.
TowneBank has a half-dozen branches in North Carolina.
Paragon shareholders will receive 1.725 shares of TowneBank common stock, valued at $59.25 based on TowneBank’s closing price on Wednesday, for each share of Paragon stock. That’s 15 percent higher than the $51.51 that Paragon shares fetched on Wednesday.
Paragon’s shares were priced at $34 when it launched its IPO last year. The bank’s shares were previously traded over the counter, but its stock sale was considered an IPO because the bank was initially funded by private investors and it didn’t issue any new stock when its shares began trading over the counter.
Paragon’s executive management team also will stay in place. They include: Matthew C. Davis, executive vice president and chief operating officer; James F. Fielding, senior vice president and chief credit officer; Brian K. Reid, Triangle market president: and Phillip R. Jurney, Charlotte market president.
