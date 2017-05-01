Celebrate Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary by taking the train to a festival

Celebrate one of North Carolina’s most beloved beverages by taking the train to Salisbury for Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary festival.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is offering 15 percent off train tickets purchased at: www.amtrak.com/ncsave15.
Cheerwine’s Centennial Celebration will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in downtown Salisbury on North Main Street. The free event will celebrate “all things Carolina” with a North Carolina barbecue competition, local food, independent bands and more.
The train station is just steps away from the festival, according to a DOT news release. Riders can get there from Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Kannapolis and Charlotte.
For more information on the festival, go to www.facebook.com/events/372801533091416.
For more information about on-board amenities, schedules and stations, go to NCByTrain.org or call 800-BY-TRAIN.
Getting to the festival
From points west of Salisbury:
▪ Train 74 arrives in Salisbury at 12:44 p.m.
▪ Train 76 arrives in Salisbury at 5:59 p.m.
▪ To get home, take train 79 departing Salisbury at 7:55 p.m.
From points east of Salisbury:
▪ Train 75 arrives in Salisbury at 2:14 p.m.
▪ To get home, take train 76, departing Salisbury at 5:59 p.m.
