NC pension fund returns rise 4.1 percent

The North Carolina state pension fund reported a 4.1 percent gain in the first quarter as its investment in stocks, which account for more than 40 percent of the total fund, rose 7 percent.
Total pension fund assets rose to $92.2 billion, up from $89.1 billion at the end of the first quarter.
Here are quarterly returns for other investments in the pension fund portfolio: private equity, 2.3 percent; non-core real estate, 3.6 percent; opportunistic fixed income, 2.7 percent; fixed income, 1 percent; inflation sensitive, 3.3 percent; core real estate, 3.2 percent.
Over the past 12 months, the pension find earned a 9.6 percent return. Stocks gained 14.9 percent during that span.
Returns are reported after fees and expenses are deducted.
The state pension fund provides retirement benefits for more than 950,000 North Carolinians, including state employees, teachers, firefighters, police officers and others.
