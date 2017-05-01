Raleigh, Charlotte among best cities for job seekers – but which ranked higher?

Looking for a job? Raleigh and Charlotte might be good places to search.
Raleigh and Charlotte are among the best metro areas for job seekers, according to jobs website Indeed, though Raleigh ranks much higher than the Queen City.
Raleigh came in at No. 3 of 25. Charlotte was No. 19.
In searching for the best city in the U.S. for job seekers, Indeed analyzed the following questions for 50 metro areas:
▪ How favorable is the local labor market to the job seeker?
▪ What’s the average salary, once adjusted for cost of living?
▪ How high do employers score for work-life balance in Indeed’s review database?
▪ How high do employers score for job security and advancement opportunities in Indeed’s review database?
Southern metropolitan areas dominated the top 25, with Florida home to three cities in the top 10, including Miami in first place, Orlando in second and Jacksonville in seventh. Two Texas cities (Austin and Houston), three California cities (Sacramento, San Jose and San Diego), and Memphis, Tenn., all made the list.
The top 15 metro areas on the list are in the South and west regions of the country.
To see the rest of the top 25, go to blog.indeed.com/2017/05/01/what-is-the-best-city-for-job-seekers.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments