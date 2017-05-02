Martin Marietta Materials stock up 6% on Q1 results

Shares of construction materials producer Martin Marietta Materials rose 6 percent in early trading Tuesday as the company blew past Wall Street’s forecasts for first-quarter sales and earnings.
Despite record first-quarter net sales, however, the Raleigh company’s earnings fell short of a year ago.
Net revenue totaled $791.7 million, up 8 percent from a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had been projecting net sales of $726 million.
Earnings for the quarter totaled $42.3 million, or 67 cents per share, versus $45 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago. Wall Street analysts were projecting 45 cents per share.
In a prepared statement included in Martin Marietta’s earnings announcement, CEO Ward Nye said the company’s performance was especially impressive because it was being measured against a record first quarter in 2016, which was buoyed by unseasonably cold and wet weather in late 2015 that delayed construction projects and shipments into the first quarter.
Nye was notably upbeat in a commentary posted on Martin Marietta’s website in conjunction with the earnings announcement.
“Our multi-year outlook remains optimistic,” Nye wrote. “We believe the fundamental drivers of the broad-based construction recovery, including sustained employment gains in key Martin Marietta metros, remain firmly intact.”
He added that “our southeastern markets appear to be entering an even more robust phase of construction activity as steady employment gains, coupled with affordable housing, make the areas increasingly attractive for life and work.”
Martin Marietta produces rock, gravel, cement and other materials used to build roads, houses and commercial buildings. It employs about 8,000 people, including about 1,000 in North Carolina.
Martin Marietta shares were trading at $235.82, up $12.94, Tuesday morning. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its results for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
