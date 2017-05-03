Check out how your bank ranks in the latest J.D. Power customer satisfaction survey

Raleigh-based First Citizens Bank ranks third in customer satisfaction across the Southeast and first among large banks with a major presence in the Triangle, according to a new study.
The latest J.D. Power retail banking satisfaction study rated First Citizens behind United Community Bank and Regions Bank in the Southeast. United Community doesn’t have any Triangle branches and Regions Bank has just two, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
First Citizens, which has 41 Triangle branches, rated 844 on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point satisfaction scale, just behind Regions Bank’s 845 across the Southeast.
Here’s the ratings of other banks with a Triangle presence: BB&T, 833; PNC, 829; SunTrust, 820; Fifth Third, 818; Wells Fargo, 816; and Bank of America, 810.
The average rating of banks in the Southeast region was 820.
Based on responses of more than 78,000 customers of 136 large banks, the study measures satisfaction in six areas: account information, facilities, fees, problem resolution, product offerings and channel activities, which include activities through ATMs, branches and websites. Smaller community banks weren’t included in the study, which was conducted from April 2016 to February 2017.
The study also found that: 49 percent of Millennials, 31 percent of Gen X and 16 percent of Baby Boomers use mobile banking.
▪ Customer satisfaction was highest among those who visited a branch office within the past 12 months – 27 index points higher, on the 1,000-point scale, compared to those who didn’t visit a branch.
